NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $67.96. 10,114,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

