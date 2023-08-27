Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,516,900 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the July 31st total of 2,257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nihon M&A Center from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Nihon M&A Center Price Performance

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467. Nihon M&A Center has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

