Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 207.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3,360.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,320,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,457 shares during the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

