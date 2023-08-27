Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $253.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average of $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nordson has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

