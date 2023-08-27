Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $210.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

