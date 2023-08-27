Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.3% during the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.7% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $448,937,000 after purchasing an additional 620,363 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $210.65. 667,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,156. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.54 and its 200-day moving average is $217.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

View Our Latest Report on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.