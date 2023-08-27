Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.81

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.81 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 58.04 ($0.74). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.73), with a volume of 20,620 shares trading hands.

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.96 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.36.

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Northern Bear’s dividend payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

