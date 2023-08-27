Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWN. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Maxim Group cut shares of Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NWN opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

