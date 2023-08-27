NULS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $17.71 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. NULS has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $1.96 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NULS

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,490,904 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

