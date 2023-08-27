Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 1,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.