Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 1,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

