Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.39. 257,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,399. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

