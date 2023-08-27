NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Westpark Capital currently has $690.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.70.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.00. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $311,102,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.