NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Get NVR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,081.14 on Friday. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6,225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,786.71.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.