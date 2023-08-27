Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ocugen

In related news, Director Junge Zhang purchased 200,278 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,077,182 shares in the company, valued at $538,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ocugen by 108.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136,085 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ocugen by 199.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ocugen by 158.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

