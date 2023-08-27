Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Down 32.6% in August

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Oculus VisionTech Stock Up 29.8 %
Shares of OVTZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 15,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,979. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Oculus VisionTech has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
About Oculus VisionTech
