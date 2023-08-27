Oddity Tech Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ODD) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Oddity Tech’s (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 28th. Oddity Tech had issued 12,105,261 shares in its initial public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $423,684,135 based on an initial share price of $35.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $41.62 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

