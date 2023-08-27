ONUS Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002211 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $56.80 million and approximately $15.07 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.58492508 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

