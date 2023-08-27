OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

OpGen Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.21.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 254.10% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

