Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Optiva Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RKNEF remained flat at $4.36 during midday trading on Friday. Optiva has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Optiva from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

