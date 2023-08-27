Orbler (ORBR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $185,816.23

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Orbler has a total market cap of $59.39 million and approximately $185,816.23 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

