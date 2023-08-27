Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.16 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $60.26 million and $4.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018611 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,164.08 or 1.00035060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002476 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06278036 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,576,634.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

