O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $122,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,632 shares of company stock valued at $21,206,671. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $931.04. 333,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $942.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $901.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

