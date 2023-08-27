Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. 139,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,154. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $307.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $106.63 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,541 shares in the company, valued at $783,632.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,632.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $187,944. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

