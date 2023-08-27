P3 Health Partners (PIII) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.54 billion -$97.94 million 19.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

P3 Health Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -145.47% -204.11% -19.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for P3 Health Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 316 0 2.62

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 2,717.18%. Given P3 Health Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

P3 Health Partners competitors beat P3 Health Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.