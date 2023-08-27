Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $239.39

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.39 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 253.14 ($3.23). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.18), with a volume of 318,436 shares changing hands.

Palace Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £95.32 million, a P/E ratio of -311.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,875.00%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

