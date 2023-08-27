Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $1,115,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,934 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

