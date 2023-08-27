PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,747 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $44.21. 32,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,669. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

