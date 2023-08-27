PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. 16,050,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,510,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $82.46 and a 12-month high of $118.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.