PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in STERIS by 1,104.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $226.40. 161,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,383. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 185.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 154.10%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.