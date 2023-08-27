PAX Financial Group LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.18. The company had a trading volume of 180,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,588. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

