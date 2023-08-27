PAX Financial Group LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.53.

COP stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.52. 3,710,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,006. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

