PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $540,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,582,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,568 shares of company stock worth $10,588,232. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.77. 2,656,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

