PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 532,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.93. 641,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,608. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

