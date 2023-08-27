PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 41 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.43. 608,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,023. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

