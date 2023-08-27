PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 469 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. 1,930,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

