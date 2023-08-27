Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) & Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Financial Survey

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Peak Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Peak Bio alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peak Bio and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Peak Bio presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,847.37%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 899.89%. Given Peak Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peak Bio is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

This table compares Peak Bio and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $610,000.00 13.65 -$13.09 million N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$23.17 million ($0.98) -0.92

Peak Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Volatility and Risk

Peak Bio has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Bio and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A -103.78% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -452.78% -126.54%

Summary

Peak Bio beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Bio

(Get Free Report)

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.