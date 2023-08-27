Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Wolfe Research cut Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

