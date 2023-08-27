Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.98.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $4,813,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

