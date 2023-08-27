Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.87) to GBX 850 ($10.84) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.72) to GBX 780 ($9.95) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Pennon Group Price Performance
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
