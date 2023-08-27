Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.87) to GBX 850 ($10.84) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.72) to GBX 780 ($9.95) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Pennon Group Price Performance

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

