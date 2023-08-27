Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) vs. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Financial Contrast

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Free Report) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Kearny Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Peoples-Sidney Financial alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Kearny Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kearny Financial $296.48 million 1.65 $40.81 million $0.63 11.75

Profitability

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Kearny Financial 13.77% 5.81% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kearny Financial has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.14%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

(Get Free Report)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. It operates retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.