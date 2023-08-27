Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Shares of WOOF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 320,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 220,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,238,000 after purchasing an additional 359,992 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

