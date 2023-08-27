Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PBR. Bradesco Corretora restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

