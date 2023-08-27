PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EVX opened at $154.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.54. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 12-month low of $125.62 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

