PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.19 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.