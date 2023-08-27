PFG Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,853,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

