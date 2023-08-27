PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,251 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after acquiring an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 8.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,485,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after acquiring an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,192,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after acquiring an additional 195,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

