PFG Investments LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,129,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 51,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,173,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $646.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.54%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

