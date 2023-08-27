PFG Investments LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOE opened at $135.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.