PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

