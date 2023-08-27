PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $222.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $220.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

